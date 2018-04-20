Judge Loya case verdict: After SC setback, Opposition parties meet to discuss impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Source: PTI)

A day after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking an independent probe into the death of CBI special judge BH Loya, opposition parties will convene a meeting today to discuss the current political scenario of the country and bringing an impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. The meeting is scheduled to be held at Congress MP and Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad’s chamber inside the Parliament house at 11 am today. The parties are also likely to meet Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu at 12 pm today.

According to reports, the parties will discuss to bring an impeachment motion against the CJI, something that the opposition has been working on since the Budget session. The Opposition led by Congress has been working on bringing various parties on board for a larger consensus on bringing the motion against the top judge.

While the Left parties (CPIM, CPI, Forward Bloc and RSP), the National Congress Party and the Congress are on board for moving the impeachment motion, some parties that had signed the petition have backed out.

CJI Misra is under fire from the oppositions on a number of issues. The impeachment motion gained prominence once again after a bench headed by CJI Misra rejected multiple pleas for an independent probe into the death of special Judge Loya.

On Thursday, the top court dismissed several pleas seeking an independent probe into the alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge.The court ruled that the judge died of natural causes and observed that the petitions were serious attempts to scandalise and obstruct the course of justice. The court’s decision has sparked a verbal slugfest between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress.

Earlier in January, the CJI comes under fire after four senior judges of the Supreme Court revolted against Misra. On January 12, four senior judges of the top court – Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Kurien Joseph and Madan B Lokur – mounted a virtual revolt against the chief justice, listing a litany of problems that they said are afflicting the country’s highest court and warned they could destroy Indian democracy.

The opposition parties will also decide on a strategy to defeat the BJP in forthcoming assembly and 2019 General elections.