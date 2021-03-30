‘Judas betrayed Christ for silver, LDF betrayed Kerala for gold’: PM Narendra Modi says Kerala needs ‘FAST’ development

LDF government should be ashamed of showering Lathis on innocent devotees, said PM Narendra Modi.

Kerala Election 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at the CPI-M led LDF for not working for the development of the state. In an apparent reference to the gold scam that shook the state and the LDF government, PM Modi said that the ruling party has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold. “About LDF it can be said: Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold,” said PM Modi addressing his first rally in the state from Palakkad. He also alleged a match-fixing between the LDF and the UDF. “For many years, the worst kept secret of Kerala politics was the friendly agreement of UDF and LDF. Now, the first time voter of Kerala is asking- what is this match-fixing?” he said.

The BJP has fielded ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan from Palakkad.

The Prime Minister also hit out at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government for lathi-charging devotees. “LDF government should be ashamed of showering Lathis on innocent devotees. UDF should be ashamed of remaining silent when this was happening. I am proud to belong to a party that has, is and will always defend the culture of our land….I want to tell the LDF and UDF. If you abuse our culture, we will not be silent spectators. Our state unit President Surendran Ji was arrested and ill-treated by the Kerala government. What was his crime? That he spoke for Kerala’s traditions?” said the PM.

PM Modi said that the BJP works towards improving infrastructure. “When we work towards improving connectivity and building road infrastructure, it will naturally boost tourism. In the last seven years, India has improved its position in the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Rankings,” he said.

The PM said that Kerala needs ‘FAST’ development. “The high number of road-blocks by UDF and LDF has made the speed of development slower. That is why, the time has come for FAST development in Kerala, which BJP promises. By FAST, what I mean is: F for Fisheries and Fertilizers, A for Agriculture and Ayurveda, S for Skill development and Social justice, T for Tourism and Technology,” he said explaining the full form of ‘FAST’.

The PM also cornered the LDF for indulging in the politics of violence. “Left parties have been in power many times here. But their leaders still behave like junior level goons or party leaders. Under their eyes and with their blessings, political rivals are killed, hacked, beaten….In a democracy, we can have political differences. But, violence is not acceptable. So many of our young BJP Karyakartas have lost their lives. A BJP government in Kerala will stop this culture of violence,” he said.

The PM claimed that the youth of Kerala want to change. He urged people to vote for good governance and development. “Vote for a government that guarantees peace and prosperity. Vote for BJP,” he said.

Kerala will vote in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.