The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) reviewing the contentious Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025 is expected to adopt its report on July 17, the Indian Express reported. The adoption marks a routine procedural step before the proposed legislation is tabled in the Parliament.

The report is likely to retain the Bill’s most debated provision, which proposes the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and other ministers from office if they are arrested and remain in custody for 30 consecutive days in connection with serious offences, according to the Indian Express. However, the panel is also expected to recommend safeguards to prevent the proposed law from being misused for political vendetta, sources told IE.

The Bill will reportedly be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, expected to begin on July 20, for discussion and passage.

ALSO READ Delhi Gymkhana Club receives eviction notice, Centre directs representatives to appear for July 7 hearing

What are the provisions in the Bill?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had introduced the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill in August last year. A 31-member JPC, chaired by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, was later constituted to examine the legislation.

Under the Bill, the President or Governor can remove a minister on the advice of the Prime Minister or Chief Minister. If no such advice is given, the removal will take place automatically on the 31st consecutive day of detention.

The proposed law seeks to remove the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and other ministers if they are arrested and remain in custody for 30 consecutive days in cases involving offences punishable with five years or more in prison.

Opposition boycotts JPC

The proposal has drawn strong objections from the Opposition. INDIA bloc parties, including the Congress, had boycotted the JPC. They argued that participating in the panel would serve little purpose as the ruling alliance enjoys a majority.

According to The Indian Express, opposition members have described the Bill as undemocratic, anti-federal and contrary to the principle of natural justice. They argued that it allows elected representatives to lose office based on detention rather than conviction.

ALSO READ External shocks remain a concern, RBI points to ample buffers

The treasury benches have reportedly rejected these objections. They argued that an accused has sufficient opportunity to seek bail during a 30-day detention period. According to them, the provision does not violate the principles of natural justice, IE reported.

Despite political differences, members across party lines reportedly agreed on the need for safeguards against misuse. The recommendation is expected to form part of the committee’s final report.

Opposition MPs on the panel are also likely to submit dissent notes. While the NDA holds a majority in the committee, it also includes AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule and YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Niranjan Reddy.