JP University Syllabus change: Lalu Prasad slams ‘RSS mindset’, Nitish Kumar orders corrective steps

The move also did not go well with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar either.

Some changes made to the Postgraduate syllabus of Jai Prakash University in Bihar has created a political storm in the state. According to reports, the change in syllabus includes removal of chapters on Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia while a chapter on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay has been included.

Reacting to the development, former chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav slammed the ‘RSS mindset’ of the government. “I had established JP University in the name of Jayaprakash ji 30 years ago in my ‘karmbhoomi’ Chapra. Now from the syllabus of the same university, the ‘Sanghi’ Bihar government and the officers of the ‘RSS mindset’ are removing the thoughts of the great socialist leaders JP-Lohia. This is beyond tolerance. Government should take immediate cognizance,” he said.

मैंने जयप्रकाश जी के नाम पर अपनी कर्मभूमि छपरा में 30 वर्ष पूर्व जेपी विश्वविद्यालय की स्थापना की थी।अब उसी यूनिवर्सिटी के सिलेबस से संघी बिहार सरकार तथा संघी मानसिकता के पदाधिकारी महान समाजवादी नेताओं जेपी-लोहिया के विचार हटा रहे है।यह बर्दाश्त से बाहर है।सरकार तुरंत संज्ञान लें pic.twitter.com/t3Hpxz7bLh — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) September 1, 2021

The move also did not go well with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar either. Kumar said that tradition was not followed while making the changes and his government won’t accept a syllabus that is against the mood of the public. The government expressed strong displeasure which was conveyed by Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary to the university and he later summoned the authorities of the Jayaprakash Narayan University as well.

“I was appalled when I read the report on Wednesday morning. I made calls to the department’s additional chief secretary and officials of the Directorate of Higher Secondary, who had no idea. By that time, I also received a call from the chief minister, who sounded upset,” said Chaudhary.

Chaudhary informed officials of the varsity told him that changes were effected in syllabi as per recommendations of an experts’ committee in 2018, which was set up after the new education policy came into force.

Notably, both Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his arch-rival Lalu Prasad owe their entry into politics to the ‘JP movement’ of 1974.

The Bihar Education minister also said that he will raise the issue with Governor Fagu Chauhan, who is the Chancellor of all state universities.