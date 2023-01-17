JP Nadda’s tenure as BJP president extended till June 2024 at National Executive: Amit Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the tenure of Jagat Prakash Nadda as the Bharatiya Janata Party president has been extended till June 2024. The decision was taken unanimously at the party’s two-day National Executive that began on Monday.

The tenure of JP Nadda as national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been extended till June 2024: BJP leader and Union minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/lxS7glDL2K — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2023

Nadda officially took over as the BJP president on January, 20, 2020. He was scheduled to have a three-year term which ends on January 20, 2023.

Nadda, 62, was appointed as the BJP’s working president on June 17, 2019, soon after the Lok Sabha elections. He was formally appointed as the BJP president a few months later in January.

Born in Patna, Bihar, Nadda traces his roots to Himachal Pradesh which has also been his home state in active politics. He was first elected to the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly from Bilaspur in 1993 and won again in 1998.

He served as the state minister for Forest, Environment, Science and Technology, from 2008 to 2010, in Prem Kumar Dhumal’s cabinet.

In 2012, Nadda was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Himachal and went on to be inducted into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet in 2014 as the Health minister. He succeeded Amit Shah as the party president after the incumbent Home minister relinquished the charge in line with the BJP’s one-person-one post norm.