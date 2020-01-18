JP Nadda set to be elected BJP president unopposed on January 20

JP Nadda all set to be elected BJP president unopposed.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday said that it will elect its new president on January 21. A communique released by BJP’s national election returning officer Radha Mohan Singh said the nominations will be done on January 20 and polling, if required, will take place the next day.

The nomination process for the post of BJP president will begin at 10 AM and will go on till 12.30 PM. For the next hour, the filed nomination papers will be examined and another one hour till 2.30 PM will be provided to withdraw nominations, if any candidate wishes to.

It is certain that Jagat Prakash Nadda, BJP’s current working president, will win unopposed. The result will be out on January 20. However, the communique released by Singh said, “If the election is necessary, then the casting of ballots will take place on January 21, between 10 AM to 2 PM.”

The BJP is the world’s largest political party. It will elect its new president on January 20 which is an ‘ekadashi’, which is considered an auspicious day in Hinduism.

According to the BJP’s constitution, its national president can be elected after at least half of the total state units have completed their organisational election exercise. Singh said that the party’s internal poll exercise was completed in 21 of the BJP’s 36 state and Union Territory units.

Nadda, 59, was appointed as the working president of the Bharatiya Janta Party in June 2019. He hails from Himachal Pradesh. He was the Minister of Health and Family Welfare in the previous Modi government between November 2014 and May 2019.