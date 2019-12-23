JP Nadda leads BJP’s pro-CAA rally in Kolkata amid nationwide protests

The rally, led by JP Nadda, kicked off from Hind cinema in central Kolkata and will culminate at Shyambazar. (ANI Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party working president JP Nadda today carried out a mega roadshow in Kolkata in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act. The massive rally also saw the presence of a number of other senior BJP leaders, including national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal party president Dilip Ghosh.

The rally kicked off from Hind cinema in central Kolkata and will culminate at Shyambazar. Nadda said that the large turnout was a sign that people are in support of the Citizenship Act. “Huge crowd here shows people are in support of Citizenship Act. West Bengal CM is just doing vote-bank politics by opposing the Act. She should see huge support for Act and understand that people have rejected vote-bank politics.,” Nadda said.

#WATCH BJP Working President JP Nadda at a rally in Kolkata: Huge crowd here shows ppl are in support of #CitizenshipAct. West Bengal CM is just doing vote-bank politics by opposing the Act. She should see huge support for Act&understand that ppl have rejected vote-bank politics. pic.twitter.com/6vYv5mtPt8 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) aims to fast-track citizenship for persecuted Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Christians who arrived in India before Dec. 31, 2014, from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

The act has witnessed widespread protests across the nation. The issue has become even more pertinent in West Bengal with chief minister Mamata Banerjee announcing that the act would not be implemented in the state.

Violent protests and arson were witnessed across Bengal last week. Not only have the protesters been opposing the CAA, but the proposed nationwide implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

On Sunday, anti-CAA protests continued in various parts of the country. The stir has witnessed sporadic incidents of violence and as a precautionary measure, curfew and internet restrictions have been imposed in the national capital, Uttar Pradesh and certain other states.