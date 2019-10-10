JP Nadda, BJP working president, gets ‘Z’ category security cover

JP Nadda gets Z category security cover.

The Central government has decided to enhance the security cover of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working president JP Nadda. According to a report in Aaj Tak, the Ministry of Home Affairs has taken a decision to accord ‘Z’ category security cover to Nadda which means at least two-dozen CRPF men will provide security to the BJP leader.

Depending on the threat perception to VVIPs and other important dignitaries by intelligence agencies, the ‘Z’ category security is provided to them by the government. The ‘Z’ category has a security cover of 22 personnel which includes NSG Commando and police personnel. It is one of the four security categories in the country that is provided to some high-risk individuals by the government.

Nadda was appointed as the working president of the BJP in June this year. He is believed to be a confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Shah who continues to be the party chief will hand over the reins of the party to Nadda, 58, after the organisational elections later this year.

Nadda hails from Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra and belongs to the Brahmin community. He was a minister in Prem Kumar Dhumal’s government in the state. However, the BJP’s central leadership moved him to Delhi from Shimla just ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. After BJP’s win in the general elections in 2014, he was inducted into the Cabinet by PM Narendra Modi. He had handled the Health and Family Welfare portfolio.

Nadda is a Rajya Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh.

Currently, the BJP’s membership drive is underway. According to Nadda, the party has added 6 crore new members in nearly two months. The organisational election in the BJP takes place every three years after its membership drive gets over. After the booth-level elections, mandal-level elections will take place from October 11 to October 31. The district-level office bearers will be elected in November. The party is expected to complete election of state presidents by December 15. After state-level elections, a new election committee will be formed to conduct the election for the national president’s post.