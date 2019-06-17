JP Nadda appointed as BJP working president, Amit Shah to remain party chief

Days after Amit Shah was inducted in the union Council of Ministers, senior BJP leader has been appointed as BJP working president. The decision to appoint him as the BJP president was taken at BJP's Parliamentary board meeting. He was was Union Health Minister during the previous NDA government under PM Modi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will continue to remain as party president. The decision by the party was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after the meeting, that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nadda was appointed as Union Health Minister in November 2014. he had replaced Dr Harsh Vardhan who was shifted to Ministry of Science. The 58-year old Rajya Sabha MP hails from Himachal Pradesh and is considered very close to top leaders of the party. Nadda was also among the hopefuls when the saffron party got a landslide majority in Himachal Pradesh in 2017. However, the party leadership decided to avail his services in thin Delhi. Nadda, as health minister, played a key role implementing PM Narendra Modi\u2019s flagship scheme like Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan for lactating and expecting mothers and also Ayushman Bharat that was aimed at providing free of cost treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to 10 crore families in the country. He also played very important roles in BJP recent success in Lok Sabha polls after being made in charge of BJP's central election committee. As the party working president, Nadda will work closely Amit Shah and oversee the party\u2019s election campaign strategy in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana.\u00a0Nadda started his political career with the ABVP in Bihar. he is a law graduate from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla.\u00a0Under his leadership in 1984, ABVPdefeated the Students Federation of India (SFI), Left Front's student wing, in Himachal Pradesh University, for the first time .