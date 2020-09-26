  • MORE MARKET STATS

JP Nadda announces new team of BJP’s national office-bearers; replaces Ram Madhav, Muralidhar Rao

By: |
Updated: Sep 26, 2020 4:27 PM

The list of eight general secretaries, crucial organisation position in the party as they are the link between state and central leadership, has five new faces with Bhupender Yadav, Arun Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya being retained.

BJP president J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday announced a new team of party’s national office-bearers which has an element of continuity as well as change. The list of eight general secretaries, crucial organisation position in the party as they are the link between state and central leadership, has five new faces with Bhupender Yadav, Arun Singh and Kailash Vijayvargiya being retained.

However, Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Saroj Pandey and Anil Jain have been replaced with new faces.

Related News

Dushyant Kumar Gautam, D Purandareshwaei, C T Ravi, Tarun Chugh and Dilip Saikia are new choices as general secretaries.

Party MP Tejasvi Surya, a fiery speaker, has been made the president of the party’s youth wing in place of Poonam Mahajan. The party has also expanded its list of spokesperson to 23, with MP Anil Baluni being elevated as the chief spokesperson and remaining its media head.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. JP Nadda announces new team of BJP’s national office-bearers replaces Ram Madhav Muralidhar Rao
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mamata rakes up 2019 bust desecration to attack ‘outsiders’ on Vidyasagar’s 200th birth anniversary
2Will make water supply in Delhi as good as in developed countries, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
3‘Speak up for farmers’: Rahul Gandhi urges people to raise voice against farm bills