Joynagar political killings: CID takes over probe into gunning down of three TMC activists in West Bengal

By: | Published: December 14, 2018 11:37 AM

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police Friday took over the investigation into the gunning down of three Trinamool Congress activists at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district.

joynagar killings, Joynagar murder, jaynagar kolkata killing, jaynagar TMC murder, TMC killing, TMC murder kolkataDas alleged that CPI(M) goons were behind the incident, but the CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty claimed that the shootout was the result of internal feud of the ruling Trinamool Congress. (Twitter/ANI)

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal Police Friday took over the investigation into the gunning down of three Trinamool Congress activists at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district. “We are taking over the Joynagar case and will start an investigation into the matter,” a senior CID officer told PTI.

Motorbike borne assailants attacked three persons including the driver of a vehicle when they were at a petrol pump in Joynagar on Thursday evening, shortly after Trinamool Congress MLA Biswanath Das disembarked from the vehicle at a party office nearby. Initially, police has detained a few people for questioning in connection with the shootout.

Das alleged that CPI(M) goons were behind the incident, but the CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty claimed that the shootout was the result of internal feud of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Joynagar political killings: CID takes over probe into gunning down of three TMC activists in West Bengal
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition