Journalists ‘locked up’ ahead of CM Yogi Adityanath’s Moradabad visit, officials deny

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits a district hospital for inspection, in Moradabad (PTI Photo)

Several journalists were allegedly locked up in a Moradabad government hospital ahead of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Moradabad’s District Hospital on Sunday. According to reports, the media persons have alleged that they were locked up inside a room in the hospital where they were present to cover the CM’s visit and were prevented from coming out. They were kept under watch till the Chief Minister left the hospital.

However, the district administration has rejected the incident and claimed that the journalists were restricted due to crowd management. In a tweet, District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Singh said, “Requested media persons to not go inside the ward with CM because it was not good for patient’s health. Only police personnel in corridor…. After completion of inspection media persons are there before departure.”

The hospital administration also blamed a large number of people as a possible reason for uproar and ruckus. Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Bonita Agnihotri, Chief Medical Officer, Moradabad said, “there was so much crowd and nothing could be seen properly.”

As the incident sparked furore, Congress general secretary for eastern UP Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at the government over the attack on media persons. In a tweet, Gandhi said that journalists are being arrested, taken into custody while social issues are being sidelined. Priyanka and Adityanath have been engaged in a war of words since March this year, when dates for the Lok Sabha elections were announced.

This is not the first time that journalists have faced problems while performing their duties. On June 12, 2019, a journalist was allegedly stripped and thrashed by GRP personnel led by SHO Rakesh Kumar in Shamli for covering a train derailment at Dhimanpura.

In a similar incident on June 8, 2019, journalist Prashant Kanojia was arrested from his home in Delhi and taken to Lucknow for tweeting the video of a woman who claimed on camera that she sent a marriage proposal to the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. However, he was granted bail on the intervention of the Supreme Court.