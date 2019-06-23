Journalist shot while driving in Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave, masked men threw eggs on car

In an incident that brought back the memories of 2008 murder of a 26-year-old journalist in Delhi, another journalist was shot at by masked men on Sunday while she was driving her car at east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave, news agency ANI reported. Noida-resident Mitali Chandola was at the wheel of her Hyundai i20 car at around 12.30 am on Sunday when suddenly a Maruti Swift overtook her, the police said. A group of masked men in the Maruti fired two shots which pierced through the front windshield with one of them hitting Chandola\u2019s hand. As per the report, Mitali Chandola told the police that the assailants also threw eggs at her car's windshield before speeding away. Chandola has been admitted to Dharamshila Hospital in east Delhi and is now out of danger. The police are now trying to zero in on the possibility of a gang that attacks motorists at night with a similar modus operandi as a distraction and rob them. Moreover, the police has also not ruled out the personal enmity angle as Chandola was quoted as saying that she was not on good terms with her family. "She has received bullet injuries in her arm. She is out of danger. Prima facie it appears to be case of family dispute," senior police officer Jasmeet Singh told journalists. The police team has now launched a hunt for the group of masked men. It is to be noted that in a similar incident, a television journalist, Soumya Vishwanathan, was shot dead while she was driving home at night in September 2008. Three accused - Baljeet Malik, Ravi Kapoor and Amit Shukla who were booked in Vishwanathan case have also been convicted in the murder of an IT professional Jigisha Ghosh, 28, in Delhi in 2009. The high court had given death sentence to Kapoor and Shukla and upheld life term to malik in Jigisha Ghosh murder case. The alleged murder weapon was recovered which linked the murders pf Ghosh and Vishwanathan with Police attributing robbery as a motive behind both the murders. The Vishwanathan murder case is still under trial.