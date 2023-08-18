scorecardresearch
Journalist shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Bihar’s Araria

A journalist was killed by some unidentified men in Bihar’s Araria on Friday who barged into his house and shot him.

Written by India News Desk
A massive uproar has erupted in the area after the journalist's death. (Representational image)

A journalist was shot dead by some unidentified men in Bihar’s Araria on Friday. A massive uproar has erupted in the area after his death.

The deceased has been identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav. The victim was shot in the chest by four people who arrived at his residence in Raniganj early on Friday morning, India Today reported.

“In the Raniganj Bazar area, a journalist, namely Vimal Kumar Yadav, was shot dead by unidentified miscreants…post-mortem is being done, dog squad has been called to the murder spot…investigation is on and efforts to arrest the culprits are underway”: Ashok Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Araria, was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Member of Parliament of the area is also present at the site.

This is a developing story.

First published on: 18-08-2023 at 10:26 IST

