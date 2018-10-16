Journalist Priya Ramani reacts to defamation suite filed by Union Minister MJ Akbar, says she is ready to fight

In her letter, Ramani said she was ready to fight the defamation complaint filed in court. (Photo inputs: Priya Ramani twitter/file)

Issuing a statement on Twitter, Journalist Priya Ramani Monday slammed Union Minister MJ Akbar for trying to silence the survivors through “intimidation and harassment”. In her letter, Ramani said she was ready to fight the defamation complaint filed in court. She expressed disappointment over minister’s statement, saying it paid no heed to the “trauma and fear of the survivors”.

The MoS External Affairs, after returning from Africa, rejected the allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against him by several women as “false, fabricated and deeply distressing”.

He later took the matter to court and filed a private criminal defamation against Ramani. “I am deeply disappointed that a Union minister should dismiss the detailed allegations of several women as a political conspiracy,” Ramani said in her statement. “By instituting a case of criminal defamation against me, Akbar has made his stand clear: rather than engage with the serious allegations that many women have made against him, he seeks to silence them through intimidation and harassment,” she added.

Making strong remarks, Ramani said the truth will be her only defence against the minister. “Needless to say, I am ready to fight the allegations of defamation laid against me, truth and the absolute truth is my only defence,” Ramani said in her letter dated October 15. The journalist further added that it was disingenuous to question the victims at the moment.

“At this moment, it is disingenuous to ask why they have spoken now, as we are well aware of the stigma and shame that sexual crimes inflict upon victims. Rather than casting aspersions on the intent and motives of these women, we must reflect on how to improve workplaces for future generations of men and women,” the journalist said.