Journalist among 2 killed by speeding SUV in Bihar’s Bhojpur; angry mob sets the car on fire

Two persons including a journalist were killed by a speeding SUV in Bhojpur district on Sunday night. According to police, the duo has been identified as Naveen Nishchal and Vijay Singh. Naveen, a journalist working for Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar, and Vijay were on a bike when they were mowed down by the vehicle. The incident took place near Nahsi village of Bhojpur, 80 km south of capital Patna. The family of the victims alleged that it was a case of murder and that a former village head was involved in it. Avakash Kumar, SP, Bhojpur district, said that the villagers, who were present near the incident spot, immediately intercepted the SUV, but its occupants managed to flee leaving the vehicle. The irate mob later set the SUV on fire.

Naveen’s brother Rajesh later filed an FIR, alleging that it was a murder. He has named former Panchayat Mukhiya Ahmed Ali alias Harsu and his son Dabloo in the FIR, Kumar said. After the police instituted a preliminary inquiry into the incident, it was found that the vehicle belongs to Harsu. The father-son duo is absconding, Kumar said, adding that efforts are on to nab the culprits. Meanwhile, police have been dispatched to the village where the situation is said to be very tense but under control.In a similar incident, a journalist was run over by a speeding truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district earlier today. The journalist was working for a national news channel.