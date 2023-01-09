Joshimath subsidence: NTPC says Tapovan Vishnugad hydel project’s tunnel not responsible for landslide

State-owned power producer NTPC has said the tunnel of its Tapovan Vishnugad hydel project has nothing to do with the landslide happening in Joshimath.

NTPC’s statement comes against the backdrop of Joshimath being declared as a landslide and subsidence-hit zone.

“The tunnel of Tapovan Vishnugad Hydropower project is also being held responsible for the landslide in Joshimath town. It is clarified that the tunnel constructed by NTPC is not passing under Joshimath town,” the statement said.

According to the company, this tunnel has been constructed by tunnel boring machine and at present no blasting work is being undertaken by the company at the project, which is being constructed on Dhauliganga river in the hill state.

“NTPC wants to inform with full responsibility that the tunnel has nothing to do with the landslide happening in Joshimath city. In such an odd situation, the company expresses its sympathy and sensitivity to the people of Joshimath city,” the statement, dated January 5, said.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) held a high-level meeting to review the situation in Joshimath.