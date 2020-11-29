  • MORE MARKET STATS

Meet Jonas Masetti, stock market pro and techie who teaches Vedanta & Geeta in Brazil!

By: |
November 29, 2020 12:01 PM

Mann Ki Baat: Minister Narendra Modi today talked about Jonas Masetti of Brazil who is also known as Vishvanath.

jonas masettiJonas Masetti teaches vedanta in Brazil. Image source: Vedanta.life

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today talked about Jonas Masetti of Brazil who is also known as Vishvanath. Jonas is currently giving lessons on Vedanta and Geeta in Brazil. He also runs an organisation named Vishvavidya, which is located in the hills of Petropolis.

PM Modi said that Jonas is a mechanical engineer and has worked for his stock market company. However, after completing the mechanical engineering course and working for his stock market company, Jonas was attracted towards Indian culture especially towards Vedanta. Jonas studied Vedanta in India and spent 4 years at Arsha Vidya Gurukulam in Coimbatore.

“I got to know about the work of Jonas Masetti, who is also known as ‘Vishvanath’. Jonas gives lessons on Vedanta & Geeta in Brazil. He runs an organisation called ‘Vishvavidya’ which is located in hills of Petrópolis about an hour’s driver from Rio De Janeiro,” PM Modi said in the Mann Ki Baat programme today.

“After completing mechanical engineering, Jonas worked for his stock market company. Later he was attracted towards Indian culture, especially towards Vedanta. He studied Vedanta in India and spent four years at Arsha Vidya Gurukulam in Coimbatore. I congratulate Jonas for his efforts,” he added.

The Prime Minister praised the fact that India’s culture and scripture have always been a centre of attraction for the entire world. “Some people came to India in search of them and stayed here for life. While some returned to their countries as cultural ambassadors of India,” he said while talking about Jonas.

According to Jonas’ website, Jonas started to follow his spiritual path while still working in the Financial Market. He had graduated early in Mechanical Engineering from IME and his professional career was set up as an entrepreneur. In four years he ran a Consulting and worked with top management of companies. He turned to Vedanta to seek answers to bigger questions of life, find “peace and inner balance independent of the , whooutside world”

