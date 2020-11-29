Meet Jonas Masetti, stock market pro and techie who teaches Vedanta & Geeta in Brazil!

Jonas Masetti teaches vedanta in Brazil. Image source: Vedanta.life

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today talked about Jonas Masetti of Brazil who is also known as Vishvanath. Jonas is currently giving lessons on Vedanta and Geeta in Brazil. He also runs an organisation named Vishvavidya, which is located in the hills of Petropolis.

PM Modi said that Jonas is a mechanical engineer and has worked for his stock market company. However, after completing the mechanical engineering course and working for his stock market company, Jonas was attracted towards Indian culture especially towards Vedanta. Jonas studied Vedanta in India and spent 4 years at Arsha Vidya Gurukulam in Coimbatore.

The Prime Minister praised the fact that India’s culture and scripture have always been a centre of attraction for the entire world. “Some people came to India in search of them and stayed here for life. While some returned to their countries as cultural ambassadors of India,” he said while talking about Jonas.

According to Jonas' website, Jonas started to follow his spiritual path while still working in the Financial Market. He had graduated early in Mechanical Engineering from IME and his professional career was set up as an entrepreneur. In four years he ran a Consulting and worked with top management of companies. He turned to Vedanta to seek answers to bigger questions of life, find peace and inner balance.