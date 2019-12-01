‘Jokepal’: Congress’s dig at Lokpal over reports on its ‘hotel office’ expenses

Published: December 1, 2019 9:22:25 PM

The opposition party also alleged that till October 31, 2019, 1,116 corruption complaints were received but preliminary inquiry was not started in anyone.

The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at India’a apex anti-corruption body Lokpal over reports that it is paying Rs 50 lakh every month in rent to Ashoka Hotel, asking if it is “lokpal or jokepal”.

“Lokpal or Jokepal? Rs. 50 lakh month hotel office Cost! The hotel itself has been an office for seven months,” Congress’ chief spokesperson Ran deep Surjewala said.

Did the BJP-backed Lokpal movement happen to witness all this, Surjewala asked.

Surjewala also tagged a media report which claimed that in the absence of a permanent office in the national capital, Lokpal, set up to look into complaints against public servants, pays a monthly rent of Rs 50 lakh to government-owned Hotel Ashoka for the office space it occupies in the five-star luxury hotel.

