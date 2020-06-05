One of the constables can been seen kneeling on Prajapat’s neck for a few seconds in the viral video.

Jodhpur video: A video showing a policeman using his his knee to pin down a man by his neck in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur has gone viral for its similarity to the George Floyd incident that has sparked furious protests in several parts of the United States of America. The video of the incident has drawn sharp criticism for the police with some even questioning their training.

The incident occurred when the victim, identified as Mukesh Kumar Prajapat, was caught roaming without a mask by two police constables. When cops confronted him for violation of the norms, Prajapat began slapping and hitting them.

Notably, the government has made it mandatory for citizens to wear a mask before stepping out due to the coronavirus outbreak. The incident took place Thursday and was filmed using a mobile phone camera.

The video shows one of the constables kneeling on Prajapat’s neck for a few seconds.

Many users on Twitter called the incident a reminder of George Floyd’s case in the United States. George, an African-American man, was pinned to the floor as footage showed a white officer kneeling on his neck for several minutes. His death sparked violent protests across the United States.

Have attached full video shot at First Poolia, Kamla Nehru Nagar Ext, Jodhpur. The pic posted by you does not depict correct story. pic.twitter.com/UndjH3QKIX — Dr Hilaluddin (@Hilalud56886934) June 5, 2020

However, in the Jodhpur incident, DCP (West) Priti Chandra clarified that the policeman had acted in self-defence to prevent the man from attacking him. Chandra said a constable clicked the person’s photo when he was not wearing a mask.

“When the constable approached him and enquired why he was not wearing a mask, the person immediately pulled out a mask and threatened them that he will gouge their eyes,” the DCP told The Indian Express.

Chandra said policemen called for a jeep but before it could arrive, the man started slapping and punching both the constables. She said there are videos of the same, adding that an FIR has been filed against the man and he has been arrested.