Jodhpur mass murder: Four of family including 6-month-old infant killed, their bodies set on fire in suspected revenge killing

The charred bodies of four members of a family were found at their home in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 3 AM on Tuesday, when the family members were sleeping in the courtyard.

The family members were murdered first and then their bodies were set afire, Superintendent of Police, Dharmendra Singh, said.

The deceased were identified as the head of the family Poonaram Baird (55), his wife Bhanwaridevi (50), daughter-in-law Dhapu (24) and a six-month-old baby girl.

“It appears to be a matter of revenge killing,” the police official added.

The police have launched a probe into the matter.

More details awaited.