Jobless people preaching how India should engage with Pakistan: Ram Madhav’s veiled dig at Congress

In a veiled attack on the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Madhav has said that those who are out of jobs are speaking about how India should engage with Pakistan. Speaking at the launch of the book ‘Gilgit Baltistan and its Saga of Unending Human Rights Violations’, Madhav referred to the 1994 Parliament resolution to make it clear that only outstanding issues between India and Pakistan are to be discussed ever.

“As far as India is concerned, our 1994 Parliament resolution categorically states that only outstanding issues between India and Pakistan are to be discussed. You know these days, many people out of job keep talking about how India should engage with Pakistan,” he said.

“Only outstanding issue to be discussed includes the state of Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. That area (Gilgit Baltistan) is of great significance to us,” he added.

He said that the region is strategically significant for New Delhi in the sense that it is a gateway to Afghanistan and central Asia. “Today Belt and Road Initiative passes through that region. The CPEC passes through this region… that region is the link between Pakistan and China. But that is a crucial region for India as it is a gateway to Afghanistan and central Asia,” he said.

Stating that India has a very strong case over entire PoK that includes what Pakistan describes as Azad Kashmir as well as the region called as northern province that is Gilgit and Baltistan, he said, “This is one region that India has lost because of deception of British officers of that time (partition).”

“While our case is strong on the entire region occupied by Pakistan illegally, our case as far as Gilgir Baltistan goes, is even stronger. When Jammu and Kashmir exceeded to India, technically it was an integral part of Kashmir and Jammu that used to be described under Maharaja Hari Singh. And it was not annexed through any encroachment or Army from Pakistan. It was because of two British officers who decided to hand it over to Pakistan and they invited Pakistan Army to take over. It was taken over without any resistance in an illegal manner,” Madhav said.

He added that the then British government had taken Gilgit Baltistan on lease from the Maharaja and returned it to the Maharaja after 2 weeks of partition. “The return of region was legal and it terminated the lease between the two. As a result, it was an integral part of Kashmir and Jammu.”

The BJP leader said that the kind of propaganda that is unleashed by Pakistan and their proxies in Kashmir completely whitewash what is happening in Gilgit Baltistan.

He said that it is important to understand the real nature of the Pakistan administration. “How massive human rights violations take place in this region, how in the last almost 50 years, efforts to change the demography of Gilgit Baltistan have been underway. These are matters for India to take note of but the world should also know.”

On Article 35A, he said that Gilgit Baltistan has been deprived of the special status. “Those who shout about Kashmir from rooftops don’t talk about it. Genocides have happened in that region, people have been massacred by Pakistan rulers, military in thousands. But the world at large is silent about it.”