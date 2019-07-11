Job of Opposition ‘easy, enjoyable’: Rahul Gandhi on maiden visit to Amethi after election loss

Rahul Gandhi, a three-time Member of Parliament from Amethi, lost to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Smriti Irani in the 2019 general elections. (PTI)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited Amethi where he met the party workers and told them that they will now have to do the job of the Opposition which is the most ‘enjoyable’ and ‘easy’. Rahul Gandhi, a three-time Member of Parliament from Amethi, lost to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Smriti Irani in the 2019 general elections. This was Gandhi’s first visit to his former constituency after losing his traditional seat, over a month after the results were declared on May 23.

Addressing party workers in Amethi, Rahul said: “Narendra Modi is Prime Minister, Yogi ji is Chief Minister and Member of Parliament is from BJP (Smriti Irani). Now we have to do the work of Opposition. You (Congress workers) know it is the most enjoyable, it is easy. We all have to do the job of Opposition in Amethi. You know the state of the economy, state of employment, corruption – who is doing… and where it is happening, you all know. There is no dearth of issues. But the Congress workers need to connect with the people of Amethi.”

He attributed his loss from the traditional Nehru-Gandhi family bastion to local leaders who stayed away from the people. Gandhi, however, said that he will not abandon the constituency. “The development of Amethi will not be hampered. I am the MP from Wayanad but my ties with Amethi are three-decade-old. I will fight for Amethi in Delhi,” the former Congress chief was quoted as saying.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi contested from two seats — Amethi and Wayanad. He lost Amethi by over 50,000 votes but won Wayanad by over 4.37 lakh votes.

The Congress has been in the Opposition for the last five years and it will have to play the same role for the next five years as the Bharatiya Janata Party under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah has got another term to govern the country. In the recent parliamentary polls, the Congress managed to win just 52 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats, marginally better than its tally of 44 in the 2014 elections.