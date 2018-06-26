Job creation in non-farm sector highest in 8 months

According to provisional data released by the retirement fund body, new members registered with it grew 43% to 6,85,841 in April.

Job creation in the non-farm sector recorded its highest level in the eight months ended April 2018, data from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) showed.

According to provisional data released by the retirement fund body, new members registered with it grew 43% to 6,85,841 in April, compared with 4,80,749 in March. In February, the number of new members with the EPFO stood at 4,99,276, while it got 5,42,415 new registrants in January.

All establishments across the country with 20 or more employees whose basic wages are up to Rs 15,000 are required to be mandatorily covered under the social security schemes run by the EPFO. The EPFO manages social security funds of workers in the organised/semi-organised sector and has more than 6 crore active members.