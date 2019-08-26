JNUSU writes to Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Manish Sisodia; alleges varsity denied registration to Dalit students in B.Tech

In the letter, outgoing JNUSU president N Sai Balaji claimed the two students were also being forced by the administration to leave the university

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union on Sunday wrote to HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, demanding revocation of the varsity’s alleged denial of registration to two Dalit B.Tech students in the third semester. In the letter, outgoing JNUSU president N Sai Balaji claimed the two students were also being forced by the administration to leave the university.

The Engineering School was started in the JNU without any proper building, classrooms, labs, hostels and permanent teachers, he claimed. “The hurried and unplanned moves brought unmitigated trouble for the first batch of B.Tech students, which can be hardly compensated (for). The year lost due to inadequate facilities will not come back,” he said. Suddenly overnight, the students were told that they didn’t have the necessary grades, hence their registration to the third semester starting July 2019 was being withheld, Balaji said.

“The students were never told the pattern of evaluation and examination; rather they had to struggle throughout the year for books, proper classrooms and other facilities,” he claimed. “The prospectus that was issued to them never mentioned any rules related to examination, re-evaluation and supplementary exams,” Balaji said in the letter. He urged Nishank and Sisodia to ensure that there is proper infrastructure and transparency in rules at the School of Engineering, including ensuring improvement and supplementary exam opportunities. Calls to the JNU registrar went unanswered.