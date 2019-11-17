JNUSU to take out protest march to Parliament on Monday

Students are protesting inside the administration block of the university against the increase in hostel fee, even though JNU announced a rollback in the hike on Wednesday evening.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU) will take out a march to Parliament on Monday to protest against the hostel fee hike.

The JNUSU said it will be a march to save public education and appeal to MPs to take up the cause.

The winter session of Parliament will begin on November 18 and end on December 13.

Students are protesting inside the administration block of the university against the increase in hostel fee, even though JNU announced a rollback in the hike on Wednesday evening.

The students have dubbed the partial rollback as an “eyewash”

