JNUSU opposes police ‘post’ being set up on campus, students threaten to vandalise it

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union on Tuesday claimed that a police post was being set up in the varsity’s premises and that police personnel were entering campus like they had done at Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University. They also condemned the varsity administration for issuing a circular allowing students to submit their end semester examination answers through email/images of handwritten scripts through WhatsApp/personally to course professors. The students had boycotted exams over the issue of hostel fee hike. According to the students’ union, a police post is being set up on campus.

However, sources said the police ‘post’ is in fact a tent which was being set up so that policemen can sit there and escape the biting cold. Sources said that the High Court had directed police to ensure that no protests take place within 100 metres of the campus and that is why policemen in plainclothes are posted there. However, the tent will not be placed now since the students have threatened to vandalise it. Meanwhile, the students condemned the alternative mode of examination that has been suggested by some of the deans.

Two students — Gautam Sharma and former JNUSU councillor Shashi Tripathy — have been suspended for allegedly attacking the vice-chancellor at campus premises on Saturday, despite an inquiry pending against them, the JNUSU said.