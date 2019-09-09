JNUSU election: Counting of ballots concludes, Left alliance set for sweeping victory

Students wait outside a vote counting centre at JNU campus in Delhi. The Delhi High Court has stayed the notification of the poll results till September 17. (PTI Photo)

JNU election result: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union election committee completed the counting of ballots at 9 PM on Sunday for the student’s union election held last week. However, the results couldn’t be notified as the Delhi High Court had on Friday restricted the varsity from declaring the outcome till September 17. The poll committee said that it had decided to go ahead with the counting but it was decided that the trends for the last 150 votes for central panel and trends for the last 50 votes for councillor would not be made public.

“JNUSU Election Committee 2019 -20 has completed the counting of ballots for the posts of Central Panel and Councillors of the schools at 9 pm on September 8,” the committee said in a statement yesterday.

As per the directions of the Delhi High Court in its order dated September 6, the declaration of the final result is being withheld, it added. The HC had asked the JNU to not notify results based on the petitions filed by JNU students Anshuman Dubey and Amit Kumar Dwivedi.

The committee said that it has requested the Dean of Students for an urgent appointment to formally submit the final results in sealed envelopes. Voting for the JNUSU elections took place on Friday on the university campus. A total turnout of 67.9% was recorded, the highest in seven years.

The Left parties — All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) and All India Students’ Federation (AISF) — contested in an alliance on all the seats. As per the available trends, the Left alliance looks set for a sweeping victory, news agency ANI reported.

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had fielded candidates for all the four posts while the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India only contested on the presidential post. The Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA) fielded candidates for two posts — president and general secretary.

Manish Jangid, ABVP’s presidential candidate, said that the outfit’s fight was not with the students but with the Left-wing teachers in the university. “ABVP’s fight is not with the students this time but with the teachers of the Left-wing, the comrades in the faculty. Teachers have threatened students in the chambers. ABVP has got close to 1128 votes this time. It is also the only organisation which is fighting on its own,” Jangid said.

ABVP vice-presidential candidate Shruti Agnihotri seconded Jangid’s comment that the vote-percentage of her party’s candidates had increased this year and it was the only party which fought the elections on its own.

After the counting of 5,050 votes, the Left alliance was leading with a considerable margin on the president, vice-president, general secretary, and joint secretary posts.