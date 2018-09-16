JNUSU election 2018: United Left Alliance sweeps key posts; N Sai Balaji elected as President

JNUSU election 2018: United Left Alliance sweep key posts; N Sai Balaji elected as President

JNUSU election 2018: The United Left Alliance has swept the JNU Students Union (JNUSU) election. The alliance has won all key seats including resident, Vice President, General Secretary and Joint Secretary. N Sai Balaji has been elected as the President, Sarika Chaudhary as the Vice President, Aejaz Ahmed Rather as the General Secretary and Amutha Jayadeep as the Joint Secretary. The grouping’s presidential candidate N Sai Balaji won after bagging 2,161 votes.

Sarika Choudhary bagged 2,692 votes and was elected the vice president. Aejaj Ahmed polled 2,423 votes and won the post of general secretary. Amutha was elected the joint secretary with 2,047. The Left-backed All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) and All India Students’ Federation (AISF) have come together to form the ‘United Left’ alliance.

The counting of votes had resumed on Saturday evening after being suspended for over 14 hours as ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) staged protests saying it was not informed about the beginning of the counting process.

Over 5,000 students had cast their votes on Friday. Around 67.8 per cent voters have turned out in the election, which is reported to be highest in last six years.

Besides the Left bloc, there were candidates of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), which is the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Congress-affiliated NSUI (National Students’ Union of India) and BAPSA (Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students Association).