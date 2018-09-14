​​​
  3. JNUSU election 2018: Polling underway for posts of President, VP, Secretary, Joint Secretary

Polling for the keenly contested Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) election is underway with students queuing up to cast their votes for the four crucial posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.

By: | Published: September 14, 2018 12:58 PM
jnu election, jnusu election 2018, jnusu president, JNUSU 2018, jnusu election result 2016, jnusu elections, jnusu president akbar, jnusu elections 2018, jnu elections 2018 All arrangements have been made by the election authorities for the JNUSU polls, which are being closely watched in the aftermath of various controversies that rocked the universities across the country in the recent past.

Polling for the keenly contested Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) election is underway with students queuing up to cast their votes for the four crucial posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary. The first phase of polling began at 9.30 am and will continue till 1.30 pm. In the second phase, the voting will resume at 2.30 pm and go on till 5.30 pm.

All arrangements have been made by the election authorities for the JNUSU polls, which are being closely watched in the aftermath of various controversies that rocked the universities across the country in the recent past. The Left-backed All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) and All India Students’ Federation (AISF) have come together to form the United-Left alliance.

Besides routine campaigning, the candidates in the JNUSU polls also participated in the presidential debate on Wednesday night and answered the questions that followed. The sought-after event, on the lines of the US presidential debate, is expected to be a deciding factor in the polls.

