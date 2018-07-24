JNU’s Umar Khalid says university refusing to accept his PhD thesis over sedition row

Days after a high-level JNU panel upheld sedition accused PhD student Umar Khalid’s rustication and the fine imposed on him for his involvement in the 2016 event to commemorate parliament attack convict Afzal Guru’s hanging within the university campus, the JNU administration on Monday allegedly refused to accept the PhD submission of the 28-year-old student, a report in The Indian Express said.

Monday was the last day for MPhil and PhD submissions. Speaking to the daily, Khalid said that his PhD on the Adivasis of Jharkhand has been signed by all authorities except the Chief Proctor and Finance Officer, but he was not allowed to submit it because he has not paid the fine.

“We didn’t pay the fine. We have already challenged the order, but we moved court again today saying JNU is not complying with the no-coercion order. They were again told to comply. But when I came back to JNU, the proctor refused to accept my submission, arguing that it was not coercion,” Khalid told the daily.

When asked if he will pay the fine, Khalid replied, “This is another level of vendetta. I will definitely not pay the fine… I will contest this further.”

Khalid along with former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and 13 others were recently fined by the administration’s Appeals Committee in connection with February 9, 2016 event which was organised within the premises of the university to commemorate what they say “judicial killing” of Parliament terror attack convict Afzal Guru. The panel was set up to review punishments given earlier in the case. The panel upheld the rustication and fine slapped on Khalid. It had also upheld Rs 10,000 fine slapped on Kanhaiya and others.

Aswathi Nair, another PhD student, too claimed that her thesis was not accepted by the university. Nair said that her thesis on Political Economy of the Transformation of Zimbabwe from 1980 and 2013 is ready and when she went to the university to submit it, she was not allowed to submit it.

“The Chief Proctor has completely failed to pay heed to any directive from the court. Despite bringing to his notice several times that this was in violation of what the court has said, he did not relent,” she said. Nair was among others who were fined Rs 20,000 by the high-level committee for their role in the 2016 event.

Kanhaiya Kumar said that he too was ‘harassed’ by the administration at the time of submission. He said that the administration made him wait for three days before the Delhi High Court made an intervention asking the university to accept his papers.

“The judge had clearly said no coercive action had to be taken but Umar’s submission was stopped,” he said.

The Delhi High Court had last week set aside the JNU order of slapping Rs 10,000 fine on Kanhaiya and restrained the university from taking coercive action against Khalid till the date of next hearing.