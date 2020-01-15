JNU’s DNA against country, must shut it down: RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy

RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy (File Photo)

RSS ideologue and part-time Director at RBI S Gurumurthy said that the DNA of the Jawaharlal Nehru University is “anti-national” and may need to be shut down if efforts to bring about reforms at the varsity fail, Deccan Herald reported. Gurumurthy was speaking at the annual day celebrations of Tughlaq magazine in Chennai.

In his address to the gathering which included Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and film actor Rajinikanth, Gurumurthy said that JNU has been against this country ever since its inception in 1969. Gurumurthy, who also works as a part-time director of the RBI, explained that when Congress split in 1969, Indira Gandhi had to seek the support of the Communists and their only demand was to hand over education to them.

He said the JNU came into existence during Indira’s tenure and slowly turned into anti-Congress and then against the country in 1982. “That is when the institution was closed for 43 days,” a report in the Deccan Herald quoted him as saying in a speech he delivered in Tamil.

“JNU’s DNA has been against the country and it is well known. The institution be reformed and if it can’t be done then it should be closed down. This is the truth,” Gurumurthy added.

His remark comes in the backdrop of violence at the varsity between Left and ABVP workers on January 5 evening when a group of people wearing masks and holding rods beat up teachers and students. Both ABVP and Left-backed students organisations have accused each other of instigating violence.