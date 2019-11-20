JNU visually challenged students say not being allowed to protest outside police HQ

The forum had condemned the “police lathicharge” on visually challenged students during the protest on Monday. (PTI)

A forum of Jawaharlal Nehru University’s visually challenged students on Wednesday said they were not allowed to go towards the police headquarters to protest against the “police lathicharge” on varsity students protesting against hostel fee hike. Members of the JNU Visually Challenged Students Forum were going to Jai Singh Road to protest outside the new police headquarters. However, they said, their bus was stopped and taken to Vasant Kunj police station. Later, they said their bus was being brought to the old police headquarters at ITO.

The forum had condemned the “police lathicharge” on visually challenged students during the protest on Monday over the hostel fee hike by the JNU administration and had demanded an apology from the police in the matter. Police had denied baton charging the students.