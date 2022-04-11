JNU violence: University says ‘violence won’t be tolerated’, FIR lodged against unidentified ABVP students

A day after scuffle broke out between JNUSU and ABVP student groups in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus over serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess on Ram Navami, the varsity on Monday issued a statement, warning the students to refrain from being involved in incidents which disturb the peace and harmony on the campus.

“The Vice Chancellor conveyed that no violence will be tolerated on Campus and appealed the students to maintain peace and harmony. The Vice Chancellor asked the Wardens present there to take immediate steps to avoid any confrontation. Security has been instructed to be vigilant in preventing such incidents and submit a report immediately to the JNU Administration,” the notice stated.

“JNU Administration reiterates its resolve for the zero tolerance towards any form of violence on campus. The students are also warned to refrain from involving in such incidents which disturb the peace and harmony on Campus. If anyone found guilty indulging in such acts, they will be liable for disciplinary action as per University rules,” it added.

While police said that six students were injured in the clashes, the students’ groups claimed that over 60 students were injured from both sides. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR against several unidentified students affiliated with the ABVP.

“We have received a complaint from a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI, DSF and AISA on early Monday morning against unknown ABVP students. We have registered an FIR under IPC Sections 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 509 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 506 (threatening) and 34 at Vasant Kunj (north) police station. Further investigation is on to collect factual and scientific evidence to identify the culprits,” said Manoj C, deputy commissioner of police (South-west).

Several purported videos of the violence surfaced on social media, with one them showing Akhtarista Ansari, a second year MA student of Sociology, bleeding from the head. Officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the videos.

The JNUSU also alleged that the “ABVP members” stopped the mess vendor from supplying chicken and attacked him in the afternoon. However, the right-wing ABVP denied the charge and claimed that “Leftists” obstructed a Ram Navami puja in the hostel.

The JNUSU alleged that the ABVP, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), used “muscle power and goondaism” to create a ruckus, manhandled the mess staff and asked them not to prepare any non-vegetarian item.