JNU violence: India descending into anarchy, says Chidambaram, demands immediate arrests

JNU attack: Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday said that the violence on JNU campus on Sunday evening proved that the country was descending into anarchy. He demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of violence which happened yesterday evening. “This incident is perhaps the most clinching evidence that we are rapidly descending into anarchy. It happened in the national capital in India’s foremost University under the watch of Central government, Home Minister, L-G and Police Commissioner,” he said.

On Sunday evening, some masked men attacked students and teachers inside the campus. Students from Left and ABVP blamed each other for the clash in which as many as 30 are reported to have sustained injuries.

Moments after the clash, Chidambaram took to Twitter and called the incident “shocking and horrifying”. “What we are seeing on…Live TV is shocking and horrifying. Masked men enter JNU hostels and attack students. What is the Police doing? Where is the Police Commissioner? If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is beyond belief,” he had said.

Today, the Congress leader demanded that the perpetrators of violence(JNU) be identified and arrested within 24 hours and brought to justice. He also demanded that accountability on officers be fixed and action taken immediately.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi condemned the violence and put the blame on the Centre. In a statement, she said: “The voice of India’s youth & students is being muzzled every day. The horrifying and unprecedented violence unleashed on India’s young by goons with active abetment of the ruling Modi Govt is deplorable and unacceptable.”

She further alleged that campuses and colleges are being raided across India every day, either by the police or lumpen elements with the support of the BJP government.