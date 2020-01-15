JNU violence: DU student Komal Sharma approaches NCW after being identified as attacker

By: |
New Delhi | Published: January 15, 2020 1:27:58 PM

Sharma told the NCW that she has been wrongly named as being involved in the January 5 incident and was not even approached by the said TV channel for her response or clarification on the allegations, an NCW official said.

JNU violence, JNU violence ABVP, JNU attack abvp, komal sharma, jnu violence komal sharma, abvp komal sharmaSharma was allegedly identified by the police as the woman, wearing a checkered shirt with her face covered with a light blue scarf and carrying a stick. (Reuters)

The National Commission for Women has registered a complaint by DU student Komal Sharma against a news channel for allegedly defaming her by identifying her as one of the attackers in the JNU violence.

Sharma told the NCW that she has been wrongly named as being involved in the January 5 incident and was not even approached by the said TV channel for her response or clarification on the allegations, an NCW official said. She has requested the commission to look into the matter.

Sharma was allegedly identified by the police as the woman, wearing a checkered shirt with her face covered with a light blue scarf and carrying a stick, in the purported video of the campus violence shared on social media. The police said Sharma’s phone was found to be switched off since Saturday night. 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. JNU violence DU student Komal Sharma approaches NCW after being identified as attacker
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Irrigation scam: Ajit Pawar files affidavit in court, says no need for CBI or ED probe
2Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards: President Kovind to present RNG Awards next week
3Kerala govt says CAA ‘discriminatory’; First state to move SC against Citizenship Amendment Act