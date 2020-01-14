JNU violence: Delhi Police to question two suspects in January 5 incident

Police will also question those who made calls to police control rooms on the day of the violence. (File photo: IE)

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch, which is probing the JNU violence case, on Tuesday will question two suspects and some who were injured in the attack by a masked mob on January 5, officials said. Police will also question those who made calls to police control rooms on the day of the violence, they said.

Sucheta Taluqdar and Priya Ranjan will be questioned along with some people who were injured in the attack, the officials said.Crime branch officers had on Monday questioned three students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, in the case.

Ghosh, Talukdar, Ranjan, Dolan Samanta, Vhaskar Vijay Mech, Chunchun Kumar (a JNU alumni) and Pankaj Mishra have been named as suspects. The officials said a Forensic Science Laboratory team (Cyber) will also be visiting the campus to collect evidence.