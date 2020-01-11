JNU violence: Delhi Police says it has identified 37 students from WhatsApp group

On Friday, police said the WhatsApp group, 'Unity Against Left', believed to have been created while the violence escalated on the JNU campus, was under the scanner.
Delhi Police has identified 37 students from a WhatsApp group created during the January 5 violence on the JNU campus, sources said. They said the identified persons do not belong to any organisation — Left or Right. Those identified are students who were in favour of the semester registration process and wanted to enrol themselves, the sources said.
On Friday, police said the WhatsApp group, ‘Unity Against Left’, believed to have been created while the violence escalated on the JNU campus, was under the scanner.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.