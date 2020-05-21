‘Taking only urgent matters’: Delhi court declines early hearing on plea seeking FIR in JNU violence case

View of rampaged Sabarmati Hostel of Jawaharlal Nehru University. (Express photograph: Tashi Tobgyal)

A local court in Delhi has denied early hearing on a plea seeking registration of FIR in the January 5 JNU violence case, stating that only urgent matters were to be taken up due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The petition was filed by professor Sucharita Sen who suffered head injuries during the attack by masked people inside the varsity campus on January 5. She had urged the court to grant an early hearing and order registration of an FIR in the matter.

The court took note of the noting from a status report filed by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police that the investigation on the FIR already registered regarding the violence was in progress. The Delhi High Court has already directed the investigating agency to expedite the matter.

“The reasons for preponement of the application…of the complainant are not found to be plausible. Further, in the present condition posed due to Covid-19 Pandemic, the courts are to take only the urgent matters. It is beyond the comprehension of the court as what prejudice will be caused to the complainant if already pending application…is not preponed,” Duty Magistrate Vasundhra Chhaunkar said on Tuesday.

The court listed the matter for hearing on June 18 before a court concerned.

Sen in her plea told court that registration of an FIR was urgent in the matter as investigation can only take place after the case is filed. The professor said she approached the court on account of alleged inaction on part of the police.

Earlier on January 5, masked men armed with sticks and rods had attacked students and professors inside the varsity campus. They had also damaged property and created ruckus for nearly two hours, prompting the administration to call in the police. The violence had left at least 28 people injured which included JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.