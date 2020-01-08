JNU violence aftermath: Police FIRs name JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh injured in attacks

Deepika Padukone at the gathering during Public hearing at the JNU, against the voilence on Sunday on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

The president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), Aishe Ghosh, who was injured in the January 5 violence on campus, has been named in two FIRs filed in connection with two incidents of alleged vandalism on January 1 and 4. Police filed both FIRs on Sunday night, when the violence on campus, perpetrated by around 100 masked men, was at its peak.

One FIR names the JNUSU president and seven others, and was filed at 8.39 pm, the other mentions her and 19 others and was filed at 8.43 pm at Vasant Kunj North police station.

Also mentioned in the FIRs, filed on the basis of complaints by the university, are JNUSU office-bearers Saket Moon and Satish Yadav. They have been charged with “voluntarily causing hurt,” “criminal intimidation,” and “wrongful restraint”. The university had submitted the two complaints on January 3 and 4.

DCP (southwest district) Devender Arya said there was no delay in registering the FIRs. “After receiving both the complaints on January 3 and 4, we verified all facts and lodged FIRs at Vasant Kunj (north) police station.” While an FIR has also been filed in connection with Sunday’s violence, police have so far not identified or arrested a single person. The violence on campus left 36 people, including students and faculty members, injured.

The FIR against Ghosh and others filed at 8.39 pm states that on January 1, “around 1 pm, a group of students using masks on their faces forcibly entered the office of the Center for Information system (CIS) located near the Administrative Block and switched off power supply, evicted all technical staff and made the servers dysfunctional. They obstructed and stopped the public servants from doing their duties”.

The FIR also states that the students pushed, threatened, abused, and chased the staff out of office and server room. The FIR states that “the students locked the room and squatted at the door and did not let the staff enter the server room”. The FIR, filed based on a complaint by the Chief Security Officer of JNU, names eight students, including Ghosh, Moon, Yadav.

The second FIR, filed after a complaint was received from the JNU security personnel at the admin block, states: “On January 3/4, CIS office was closed down as registration process was halted due to lockdown. Effort was made with help of JNU security guards to open the office at 6 am on January 4.”

The FIR states that following this, 20 students, including Ghosh, “indulged in physical violence, pushed lady guards, verbally abused them and threatened them with dire consequences if they would open lock of CIS door. A few security guards were beaten up by agitating students and they were injured”.