JNU upholds rustication of Umar Khalid, fine on Kanhaiya Kumar for February 9 Afzal Guru event

A high-level Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) inquiry committee today upheld the rustication of sedition accused PhD student Umar Khalid and Rs 10,000 fine slapped on former student union president Kanhaiya Kumar in connection with the February 9, 2016 event organised to commemorate Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

In October last year, the Delhi High Court had rejected a JNU appellate order in which disciplinary action was sought against 15 students for their role in organising the February 9 event within the university premises where anti-national slogans were allegedly raised.

The incident had stoked a massive row with Delhi Police arresting Kanhaiya and Umar for their role in organising the event. The two were among others who were charged with sedition and sent to jail. Several students were caught on camera shouting slogans ‘Bharath tere tukde honge, Inshallah, Inshallah (India will break into pieces)’.