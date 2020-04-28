JNU to hold online seminar on ‘Leadership Lessons from Ramayana’, NSUI terms it propaganda

JNU to organise a seminar on ‘Leadership Lessons from Ramayana’ on May 2 and 3. File pic PTI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University will organise a seminar on ‘Leadership Lessons from Ramayana’ on May 2 and 3. The Zoom lesson will be organised by the Ramayana School from 4 pm to 6 pm on the coming Saturday and Sunday.

Professor Santosh Kumar Shukla of School of Sanskrit & Indic Studies and Professor Mazhar Asif from School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies will talk to students on the topic ‘Leadership Lessons from Ramayana’.

Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar Mamidala said that even Mahatma Gandhi had said Lord Ram alone is his lord and master. He said that seminar is just a bid to engage students in something productive.

“Mahatma Gandhi emphasised how Lord Ram taught us to uphold truth, justice, equality even under adverse circumstances, there is a great deal to learn from Ramayana to enrich our lives particularly during these challenging times of coronavirus,” he said. “JNU organizes leadership lessons from Ramayana. All from JNU are welcome,” he added.

The webinar will be exclusively available for students and faculty of the varsity.

Meanwhile, the decision to organise a seminar on the topic has evoked strong protest from Congress-linked National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). JNU’s NSUI wing called it a propaganda of the Centre.

Earlier, the JNU, a premier institution in the country, had organised a webinar on challenges and solutions to COVID-19.