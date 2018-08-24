JNU teachers face salary cut over July 31 strike against Vice-Chancellor’s decisions, show-cause notices issued

On July 31, teachers carried placards and wore black badges to express their resistance to the V-C’s policy decisions.

JNU teachers strike: Around 50 teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are likely to have their salaries cut for a day after they participated in a one-day strike called by the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) on July 31 against the policies implemented by the vice chancellor. According to a PTI report, the JNU administration also issued show cause notices to these teachers on Thursday. The Vice-Chancellor is said to have announced the decision at an Executive Council (EC) meeting. On July 31, teachers carried placards and wore black badges to express their resistance to the V-C’s policy decisions.

JNU Professor Ayesha Kidwai said the notices issued say that the act of a peaceful strike is in contravention of the statutes, rules and regulations of the university. “We are extremely disturbed by the manner in which a democratic act of protest is being treated as an act of indiscipline and illegality,” Kidwai was quoted as saying by PTI.

An EC member told The Indian Express that the notices by the V-C were due to the violation of the 100-metre radius (of no-protest zone) around academic buildings and the administrative block.

On August 1, letters were sent to 50 teachers for their strike against the VC’s “mindless regimentation” of the university. The JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) said that it was “vitiating” the academic atmosphere.

The letter had asked JNUTA to clear its position by August 2nd on whether teachers have been a part of the strike or not. In response, the JNUTA wrote to the VC saying, “The right to express discontent through protest is a constitutional right which a University cannot restrict through the exercise of arbitrary administrative power. The teachers are deeply disturbed by the manner in which a democratic act of protest is being treated as an act of indiscipline and illegality”, quoted IE.

Following this, the EC has decided to introduce attendance for all regular faculty members, which was approved by the Academic Council last month.