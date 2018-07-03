JNU students to cough up Rs 2000 fine! Delhi High Court finds JNUSU guilty of contempt

The court has imposed a fine of Rs 2000 on each student. (File photo: IE)

In a major setback to the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Delhi High Court on Tuesday found its students body guilty of Contempt of Court. The court has imposed a fine of Rs 2000 on each student of the university for violating the court’s order, reported ANI. The court said that the student’s union disobeyed and violated the High Court’s order of August 2017, which had barred the students from holding any protest within 100 metres of the university’s administration building inside the campus, ANI reported.

In February, the Delhi High Court had issued a notice to office bearers of the students union on a plea seeking contempt action against students for violating a court ruling which restrains them to protest within 100 metres of administration block of the university. At that time the Court had sought reply till February 20.

The February plea was filed by the university administration. In its plea, JNU claimed that the protests that were taking place within the university premises violated the August 9, 2017 order of the High Court that barred protests within 100 metres of the administrative block.

On February 15, 2018, the students of JNU had blocked the administrative block while raising their demands to meet the Vice-Chancellor to discuss the issue of compulsory attendance required to be maintained at the varsity. They also restrained the officials from exiting the building. The Court had then allowed the university to seek police assistance in order to retain the law and order prevailing in the campus.

Meanwhile, the August 9, 2017, order of the High Court had asked the students not to protest within 100 metres of the radius of the administration block, which houses important offices including that of the Vice-Chancellor. However, the court directed that JNU authorities shall earmark an area where the students can congregate freely to protest. Then, the university designated the lawns of the Sabarmati hostel for protests.