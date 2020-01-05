JNU Student Union President Aishe Ghosh attacked, hospitalized: Report

PTI reports that a clash broke out between members of the JNU Students’ Union and the ABVP on the university campus.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union President Aishe Ghosh claimed that she was brutally attacked by goons wearing masks on Sunday evening. Ghosh said that she was brutally beaten up. “I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up,” Aishe Ghosh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh at JNU: I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up. pic.twitter.com/YX9E1zGTcC — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2020

According to reports, Ghosh was hospitalised but released soon. PTI reports that a clash broke out between members of the JNU Students’ Union and the ABVP on the university campus. The clash took place during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers’ Association. The students’ union claimed that its president Aishe Ghosh and many other students were injured in stone-pelting by ABVP members, the report said.