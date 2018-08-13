JNU student Umar Khalid shot at near Constitution Club in Delhi, escapes unhurt

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid was today shot at near the Constitution Club in the heart of the national capital by an unidentified man. He, however, escaped unhurt. According to reports, a motorcycle-borne man clad in a white shirt opened fire on Umar Khalid outside the club where he had arrived with his supporters to attend an event.

An eyewitness said that as soon as Khalid, accompanied by some supporters arrived at the event venue, a man opened fire on him. Khalid lost his balance and fell on the ground. The bullet missed its point and Khalid escaped unhurt. Another eyewitness said that two shots were fired when Khalid was at the entrance of the club.

Khalid’s supporters tried to nab the attacker but he managed to escape from the incident site. The attacker’s pistol, however, slipped from his hand. As soon as the police learned about the incident, they rushed to the rescue of Khalid.

Khalid, who was at the venue to attend an event titled ‘Khauff Se Azaadi’ organised by an organisation named ‘United Against Hate’, later said that there is an atmosphere of fear in the country and anybody who speaks against the government is threatened.

Delhi: An unidentified man opened fire at JNU student Umar Khalid outside Constitution Club of India. He is safe. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/5JEJydD5TR — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2018

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the vicinity and an operation is underway to identify the assailant.

“A man attacked from behind while Umar Khalid and his associates were having tea at a stall, Khalid fell down. He is safe. We are investigating further,” Ajay Chaudhary, Joint CP, said.

Shehla Rashid Shora, former vice-president of JNUSU, has condemned the incident in a tweet. She said that it was shocking and highly condemnable. “I spoke to Umar. He’s okay, but we should be very very worried about his safety,” she tweeted.