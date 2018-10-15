CBI files closure report in JNU student Najeeb Ahmad’s missing case

CBI files closure report in Najeeb Ahmad missing case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today filed a closure report in the missing case of JNU student Najeeb Ahmad. The development comes days after the Delhi High Court allowed the probe agency to file the report and turned down a plea by Najeeb’s mother Fatima Nafees to set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the mysterious disappearance of her son from the university campus in October 2016. The court is likely to hear the matter for November 29.

Najeeb, 27, was an M.Sc first-year student at the JNU. He was reported missing from the university campus after an alleged scuffle with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members in the intervening night of October 14-15 in 2016. The ABVP has, however, denied any role in Najeeb’s disappearance.

The case was initially probed by the Delhi Police, but it was transferred to the CBI after police failed to make any progress in the case.

Last week, the High Court had turned down Fatima’s plea for a fresh probe and asked her to raise all her contentions before a criminal court only after the closure report is filed by the CBI. Fatima had moved the High Court demanding a SIT comprising non-CBI officials to probe the case. She had alleged that the ‘CBI has not acted fairly’ in the case and it is ‘acting under political compulsion’ in its decision to file a closure report.

According to CBI’s contention, a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh was also announced by the agency to anyone for sharing information about the whereabouts of Najeeb. The agency had received inputs from Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi where CBI sleuths were dispatched immediately but nothing concerning was found.

Meanwhile, the High Court had last week also directed the media houses to retract reports allegedly insinuating that Najeeb could be an ISIS sympathiser.