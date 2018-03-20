JNU sexual harassment case: Court grants bail to JNU professor Atul Johri

Johri had moved a bail plea saying sending him to jail would spoil his career. (IE)

JNU professor Atul Johri, who was arrested for sexual harassment of several women students, was today granted bail by a Delhi court. Duty magistrate Ritu Singh granted bail to Johri and directed him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 30,000 for each of the eight FIRs registered against him. Johri had moved a bail plea saying sending him to jail would spoil his career. Students, professors and women rights organisations have been protesting demanding his arrest, after some students accused him of sexual harassment.

An FIR was filed against the Department of Life Sciences professor based on one of the eight complaints from women students. After JNU students held a mass protest outside Vasant Kunj Police Station yesterday, women rights organisations including All India Democratic Women’s Association and All India Mahila Sanskritik Sanghatan today held protest outside the police station demanding arrest of the professor.