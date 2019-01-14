JNU sedition row: Delhi Police to file charge sheet against Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and others today

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student’s union president Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid

The Delhi Police will on Monday file a charge sheet against 10 people, including former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student’s union president Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya, almost three years after it began its probe into the controversial sedition case against some JNU students.

According to the investigation, Kanhaiya is accused of leading the supporters on the evening of February 9, 2016. The police probe found that the formalities required to obtain permission for organising an event at JNU were not completed, India Today reports. When the gathering was informed that it did not have the required permission to proceed with the conduct of the event, Kanhaiya came forward and led the mob while raising slogans, the investigation team found.

The investigation team of Delhi Police has completed the probe and found that seven Kashmiri students raised anti-national slogans and they were in contact with Umar Khalid. Khalid was also invited to the event, the report said, adding they have been charged under section 124A, 147, 149 and 120B of the IPC.

The charge sheet has the names of 36 accused in Column 12, including former student leader Shehla Rashid and CPI(M) leader D Raja’s daughter, Aparajita Raja. All the accused under this section have been suspected of being involved in a crime but police investigation could not gather evidence against them.

Kanhaiya, Khalid and Bhattacharya were earlier arrested on charges of allegedly raising anti-national slogans in the university campus.

Kanhaiya and other students are accused of organising an event in JNU campus in protest of the award of capital punishment to Parliament attack mastermind, Afzal Guru. These students have also been charged with other relevant sections of IPC for allegedly inciting the crowd with their speech.