JNU sedition case: Delhi govt rejects request to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar, others

JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and other students were charged with sedition by Delhi Police. (File Photo.PTI)

JNU sedition case update: In some relief for former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and others, who have been accused of sedition, the Delhi government had decided to reject the request for sanction by Delhi Police to prosecute them.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Home Department has found that the activities of the accused during an event on February 9, 2016 inside the university campus “do not amount to sedition against the State”.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government, which consulted its counsel in the matter Rahul Mehra, has concluded that evidence produced in the case were ‘flimsy’.

The case is scheduled to be heard in a local court on September 18. During the last hearing in case on July 23, the court had asked the Delhi Police for a status report on grant of sanction on the next hearing i.e September 18.

Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain is yet to officially come out with the government’s stand over the matter.

The charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police in the case claims that Kanhaiya Kumar was leading a procession inside the JNU campus during an event which was organised to mark the hanging of Afzal Guru, the Parliament terror attack convict.

Anti-national slogans were allegedly being chanted during the procession. Apart from Kanhaiya Kumar, other students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya were arrested in the case and slapped with IPC Section 124-A (sedition) apart from various other sections of the Indian Penal Code.